Uganda slashes main interest rate to 8 per cent as coronavirus hurts economy
SEE ALSO: Why Central Bank is right on value of the shilling, not IMFThe bank’s benchmark interest rate is now at its lowest level since authorities introduced an inflation-targeting monetary policy in 2011. The rate had been steady at 9 per cent since October when it was cut from 10 per cent. Uganda has recorded 52 cases of COVID-19, but no deaths so far. The government has imposed drastic measures to help curb the disease’s spread including a ban on public transport and public gatherings, and shutting down all businesses except the most essential. Schools too were closed while authorities also imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.As part of measures to help cushion the economy from the impact of COVID-19, Bank of Uganda also said it “directed” commercial banks to defer all discretionary payments such as dividends and bonus payments for at least 90 days from March. “Consumer-facing sectors have been severely affected by social distancing measures and heightened uncertainty,” the bank said.
SEE ALSO: Will SMEs now swim in cheaper credit after rate cap repeal?Manufacturing activity had declined due to disruptions to the inflow of raw materials, while trade had also taken a hit from a decline in external demand and supply chain disruptions, the bank said.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.