?State interventions to fight Covid-19 have left hustlers out on a limb

Stranded commuters on Accra Road in downtown Nairobi on March 27. The recently imposed dusk-to-dawn curfew has killed off many small businesses. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The conventional wisdom is that coronavirus (Covid-19) does not discriminate between the poor and the rich.But there is a belief that Covid-19 is a disease for the sonkos (the rich), who frequent abroad. In rural areas, “idlers” are reporting anyone they suspect has been abroad even if it was two years ago. It seems grudges are always lurking below the surface. But economically, Covid-19 discriminates; the hustlers, or low-income earners, are more vulnerable to policy changes such as the recently imposed night curfew.

Some of their businesses like roasting maize, selling sugarcane, hawking, in whispers commercial sex work, jua kali artisans and other small businesses depend on “mobile customers“ who pass through the city on their way home or to work. Unlike the affluent, most hustlers have only one source of income. They have no extra income to diversify or save for a rainy day. They live one day at a time.

If customers stay at home, the customer base dries up. Business is about people, they are the customers and suppliers. Any economic disruption affects hustlers instantly unlike the affluent who may have time to draw down on their savings or reinvest. The UK and Canadian governments, for example, have come up with measures to safeguard low-income earners by guaranteeing them up to 75 per cent of their current income.

The thinking is that Covid-19 will one day be over and saving jobs is one of these governments’ priorities. These countries have a tradition of safety nets. We should have come up with such safety nets or welfare schemes after liberalising the economy in the early 1990s. Truth be told, one of the key drivers of corruption is citizens seeking safety nets as they grow old. Kenyans are not greedier than other nationalities We are quick in importing Western models from devolution to capitalism except for the welfare system - how to take care of the disadvantaged members of the society. The cash transfers to the elderly (those aged over 70 years) are one of the best innovations in the last 56 years.

It’s time to extend it to the unemployed. Such welfare gives capitalism a human face by creating a harmonious society where everyone is taken care of. Economists can contest if they wish. Data on taxes could easily be used to decide who needs government subsidies, or welfare. The much-maligned Huduma Number was a great idea if put into the right use. Good data will weed out pretenders. Unfortunately, such a scheme will not work when we are forever suspicious of the government. When shall we start trusting the government we put in power through our votes? The hard fact is that we will always have disadvantaged members of society. We cannot wish them away.

Unfortunately, the Western models we love importing show the best of their society, rarely the homeless, the insane, the poor and jobless. Exactly what benchmarking do our political leaders do when they frequent majuu (abroad)? About those on the periphery of the economic system? One of the silver linings of Covid-19 is waking us up to the reality of our socioeconomics; the soft underbellies like inequality, pampering of a small elite and solutions thereof. Covid-19 has clearly exposed us. We have neglected investments in soft issues like health, housing and social welfare. Think loudly; Githurai or Ongata Rongai cropped up 100 years after Muthaiga or Karen. Should they not be better planned? Did we envisage that such concrete jungles and slums would one day become a health risk? Think of the consequences of overcrowding and Covid-19. Any expert could have warned on such risk, but we prefer capitalism without a human face. Now is the moment of truth. Since independence, 56 years ago, we have always felt that water shortage, slums, poverty and other socio-economic issues “are their problems “; they are now our problems. Covid-19 gives us a chance to correct what’s wrong with our society. We need to focus on soft issues like health or even social distance. Are slums not an antithesis of social distancing? We need to understudy the Singaporean socio-economic models and closer home, mission centres set up by early missionaries. Did you notice how the mission centres were self-contained, going beyond spiritual matters to supplying water, schools, healthcare and ensuring sustainability? Finally, spare a thought for your barber, waiter, golf caddy, mama fua (cleaning lady), and other “small people”. Send them that tip you used to given them. They need it now more than ever. You can be your brother’s keeper for once before the storm is over, to quote R Kelly

