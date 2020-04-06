S.Africa's Woolworths warns of likely 20 per cent profit fall
It also saw sales slump in its Australian and New Zealand businesses, namely clothing outlets Country Road and David Jones. An anticipated fall in disposable income is expected to drive up bad debts as consumers miss payments on store credit, while lower interest rates will cut its income from lending. The company said this, combined with the fall in sales, would likely result in a more than 20 per cent decline in profits, though the exact impact was still difficult to quantify. To try and mitigate the damage, it said it was focusing on boosting online sales and cutting costs and capital expenditure, with only critical projects moving forward.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The board and senior executive team will forgo 30 per cent of their fees and salaries over the next three months, the statement continued, with the savings used to provide support to staff members that face extreme hardship as a result of the current crisis. The company’s shares rose 2.2 per cent at the market open, lagging a 3 per cent rise across the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
