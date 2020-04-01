Uhuru thanks employers who have not sent employees packing

President Uhuru Kenyatta (PHOTO: PSCU)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has thanked employers who have retained their staff at a time coronavirus pandemic is disrupting businesses across the globe.He made the remarks at a videoconference meeting with the board created to marshal funds for combating the Coronavirus disease. Tourism and aviation industries are worst affected with several local star rated hotels this week suspending most of their operations. The decision to scale down operations by the hotels most of which are located in Nairobi and Mombasa have seen several employees lose their jobs. While meeting the task force led by East African Breweries Managing Director Jane Kariuki, the president assured members, which comprise private sector, captains of industry and senior state officials of his full support.

“Thank you for agreeing to work together throughout this time as we seek to find solutions on how to cushion the vulnerable in our country as well as deal with the future,” the President said. Ms Karuku assured the Head of State of her team's commitment to the task ahead of them saying they will work hard to deliver on their mandate. “We will work closely to ensure that we achieve the mandate that this fund has been created for. We will pool our brains and resources to ensure every Kenyan is cushioned,” Ms Karuku said.

He applauded oil marketing companies led by the Kenya Pipeline Corporation for blending hand sanitisers for free distribution to vulnerable Kenyans. The Head of State regretted incidents of violence reported on the first day of the dusk to dawn curfew and urged Kenyans to continue adhering to protocols issued by the Ministry of Health including voluntary isolation and social distancing.

The President said the Government will continue to proactively implement measures to curb the spread of the respiratory disease. "As a Government will we continue to take measures. Keep in mind that these measures, we are taking, are to ensure every Kenyan is protected and is safe," the President said.

