Kenya's transport sector feels curfew pinch

From hiked fare to limited hours due to curfew, Kenyans traveling long distances have registered moments of stress.

With government directives that Public Service Vehicles (PSV) to limit the number of passengers, operators have raised fare to cushion them from the fuel cost.

Traveling from Nairobi to Lodwar by road cost Sh4,000 from the previous fare of Sh2,000.

With curfew orders, taking effect passengers from Nairobi headed to Lodwar have to spend a night in Kitale before continuing with the journey the next morning.

“I used to arrive in Kitale from Nairobi at around 4.00pm and then proceed to Lodwar but things have changed. Due to curfew, I have to sleep in a lodging before proceeding with the journey the next morning,’’ said James Esenyon, a regular traveler between Nairobi and Lodwar.

Many who have encountered the suffering of traveling long distances said the curfew was unnecessary and uncalled-for.

“It is costly and tedious journey between Kakuma and Nairobi. I have to spend two nights to get to Kakuma from the city,” lamented Jane Ebeny a businessperson in Kakuma.

Long-distance matatus have been forced to suspend over 80 percent of their operations owing to the government imposed 7pm to 5am curfew.

The matatus have incurred huge losses as some Saccos have parked more than 200 vehicles for fear of flouting the government directive.

Long-distance buses operating between Eldoret to Mombasa have remained parked, as the number of travelers has drastically reduced.

"We cannot break even in terms of making profits by offering our services because no one is traveling as the Coast region is affected by the coronavirus," said Salim Ali a bus driver.

Joseph Kanyi who operates at the North Rift stage stated that they have scaled down their travel schedule to accommodate the time limits as directed by the government.

"We are now operating from as early as 5 am and the last vehicle to leave the terminus is 12pm, this allows passengers traveling from Eldoret to Nairobi to arrive in time to get to their destination before the curfew takes effect," he said.

Kanyi added that they have embraced social distancing in their vehicles as they carry 7 passengers against the usual 11 capacity.

