Approval of building plans goes digital
SEE ALSO :Take over: Uhuru creates Nairobi Metropolitan Services office“The code eliminates the requirement to submit hard copies of development plans for stamping upon approval thus saving the developer time in the process,” said Mr Kerich. Presidential decree The move comes after a presidential decree that positioned the NMS to be in charge of approvals of building development in the capital city.
While announcing the formation of the office, President Uhuru Kenyatta decried the presence of cartels that have City Hall in a choke-hold thus making it almost impossible to render services. The President directed that issuance of building and construction approvals, which had stalled for the past seven months, be handled by NMS. The office is also expected to implement a plan to clear a backlog of construction approvals.
SEE ALSO :City Hall officers, MCAs under self-quarantineIn February, City Hall announced a weekly schedule where officials would meet with developers every Wednesday to consider and approve low-risk building applications. Warehouses Kerich said they were considering projects whose proposals are under single dwelling houses (excluding large comprehensive schemes), go-downs and warehouses of up to 1,400 square metres, and apartments of four levels and below. The urban planning department is also considering all renewals for already approved building plans, change of use and sub-division schemes, as well as all internal alterations and amendments not exceeding 500 square metres. In October last year, the Architectural Association of Kenya had raised concerns that approvals had stagnated, with the value of housing projects dropping by Sh69 billion in one year from Sh210 billion in 2018 to Sh141 billion due to hitches over permit issuance.
