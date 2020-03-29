President’s tax relief will cushion Kenyans and businesses
The onus is now on CBK and commercial banks to ensure adequate supply of affordable credit to help businesses soften the impact coronavirus has brought. On the other hand, the directive to all ministries and departments to settle at least Sh13 billion of the verified pending bills within three weeks is expected to largely improve liquidity in the economy and ensure businesses remain afloat by enhancing their cash flows. In the same breath, the private sector has been encouraged to play its part and clear all outstanding payments among themselves within the same time frame. Other measures the government has taken to protect Kenyans include reduction of Pay-As-You-Earn from 30 per cent to 25 per cent as well as reduction of Resident Income Tax (Corporation Tax) from 30 per cent to 25 per cent. To account for one of the biggest employers in the country, the government initiative to effect a reduction of the turnover tax rate from the current 3 per cent to 1 per cent for all micro, small and medium enterprises will also lead to a substantial economic contribution. All these interventions and with exemplary ways in which the government has put in place policy measures and behavioral protocols geared towards limiting the spread of the disease, Kenya is surely on the right track to combat the global crisis. As businesses deal with the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming months, the most important things we can do as Kenyans is to stay calm and follow the advice from health professionals. As always, the private sector players under the umbrella of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), are ready to assist the government roll out additional measures including searching for new markets and boosting value addition among our local businesses. The writer is president of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
