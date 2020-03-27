Transit goods get EAC nod amid tight checks

The East African Community (EAC) member states have resolved to facilitate free movement of goods in the region, but imposed stringent measures to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.All partner States were directed to ensure transit goods trucks have no more than three healthy crew members in each vehicle to facilitate smooth border crossing. “For those screened and found to be at high risk or positive for Covid-19, the truck will be decontaminated before it is allowed to continue to its final destination, and the crew members will be quarantined according to the set national guidelines,” read a joint statement issued by member States. In the event that the crew cannot continue with the journey, truck owners and operators will be required to make arrangements to ensure the goods are delivered to the intended destination. Truck drivers have been urged to stop only at designated points along the various transport corridors to reduce their chances of contracting and spreading the disease during transit.

Guidelines for crews of cargo planes and water vessels will be determined by the specifications of the aircraft or ships and set international practice. “The crew will be quarantined at a government-designated hotel for the period of their stay,” reads the statement.

EAC countries have also been directed to establish a surveillance system to monitor transport crew health and enable contact tracing. Ministers responsible for health and EAC affairs were ordered to ensure all partner States continue implementing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travellers to the region, and avoid imported cases by implementing strict screening procedures at all border points.

“All partner States to implement 100 per cent exit and entry screenings by applying a multi-layer mechanism to avoid loopholes such as transit passengers,” read the statement. By yesterday, the region had reported a total 99 (Uganda 14, Kenya 31, Rwanda 41 and Tanzania 13) confirmed coronavirus cases in four of the six EAC countries. There were no confirmed cases from South Sudan and Burundi. Members also resolved to strengthen information-sharing through press conferences and linkage of national task forces to facilitate quick response, continuous reporting and contact tracing of persons suspected to be exposed to Covid-19. Embassies and high commissions were directed to coordinate with their citizens who may have been affected by the closure of borders to enable them move to their final destination in the region.

