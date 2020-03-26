?How Covid-19 has rekindled family love life in homes

The coronavirus scare that has forced more people to remain at home has rekindled family values that were previously taken for granted.A family counsellor, Anne Maratha said the scourge has presented family units with the most humbling reality that “a family that stays together pulls together.’ “As unfortunate the scourge is, we are now more awake to the fact that we love each other in the family unit and we are obliged by that love to protect one another, she observed. “From absentee fathers now being nearer than ever, with mothers are now realising that the cardinal responsibility of parentage should not be delegated to house girls…. from rediscovering the high essence of home hygiene as well as eating healthy for immunity boost, we are now one big family,” she said.

Mark Bichachi of Dia Consult Kenya said the last few days have reasserted the true nuance that love is always the answer to peace and tranquillity in homes.

