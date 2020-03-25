Kenya Power shuts banking halls

A Kenya Power electrician (Photo : Courtesy)

Kenya Power on Tuesday announced a temporary closure of all its banking halls across the country in line with the government’s directive to stop the potential spread of coronavirusThis is meant to protect customers and employees from potential exposure.Customers can make payments for electricity bills and purchase of electricity tokens through alternative channels which include select banks, Airtel Money and M-PESA.The company will also provide drop-boxes for cheque payments, at all entrances of the banking halls. Banking hall staff will, however, be available on the telephone to attend to service-related issues and address other complaints lodged by customers. Additionally, the Company will continue supporting customers through its social media channels and the Kenya Power Self Service App.In addition to the measures above, Kenya Power has also established a national command centre that will be supported by eight other regional command centres to ensure business continuity during the crisis period. The National Command Centre has developed guidelines for the safety of staff and customers.Already the Company has released a section of its workforce to go on leave while retaining a staff complement to ensure the business runs uninterrupted. This has enabled the Company to increase social distance as a measure to protect its staff and customers.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.