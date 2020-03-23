Vitafoam spoils staff with goodies during covid-19 era
"As we brace for tough challenges ahead, we realise the impact this has on your financial position and would like to share in your position and we would like to share with you in your burden and have prepared a contingency package to cater for some of your needs" the memo read "The package contains food items such as sugar, rice, maize flour, wheat flour, cooking oil and sanitary items such as toilet rolls, bio soaps, sanitizers, etc."
The company owned by Vita Group also emphasized to the employees the importance of following the provided health rules to keep safe. Vitafoam Nigeria Plc is a foam manufacturing company based in Ikeja, Lagos. It has footprints in several African countries among them Kenya. The company was founded in 1962 by British Vita and production of latex foam pillows and mattresses began in 1963 at Ikeja Industrial Estate, Lagos Nigeria.
