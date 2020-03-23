Vitafoam spoils staff with goodies during covid-19 era

In a memo to the staff, the Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Shah and Chief Operations Officer Sharad Barot said they are going to provide necessities that include foodstuff and other household utilities, to share in their burden during the tough economic times.

The gesture is parallel from several companies who have instead surprised their employees with pay cuts and unpaid leave.

Kenya Airways which is planning to cancel all international flights by Wednesday said employees will have to do with pay cuts of between 25 per cent and 50 per cent, depending on their level, with low cadre employees being handed a slight reprieve and taking the lower cuts while the middle-level staff gets the 50 per cent cut. Staff will also be required to take unpaid days off work.

Management of Vitafoam deviated from a growing tone of many companies on the negative impact of coronavirus on their businesses to announce measures to cushion its staff during hard times

In a memo to staff on Monday, the management of Vitafoam went the opposite.

“As we brace for tough challenges ahead, we realise the impact this has on your financial position and would like to share in your position and we would like to share with you in your burden and have prepared a contingency package to cater for some of your needs” the memo read

“The package contains food items such as sugar, rice, maize flour, wheat flour, cooking oil and sanitary items such as toilet rolls, bio soaps, sanitizers, etc.”

The company owned by Vita Group also emphasized to the employees the importance of following the provided health rules to keep safe.

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc is a foam manufacturing company based in Ikeja, Lagos.

It has footprints in several African countries among them Kenya.

The company was founded in 1962 by British Vita and production of latex foam pillows and mattresses began in 1963 at Ikeja Industrial Estate, Lagos Nigeria.

