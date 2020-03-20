Coronavirus: Jambojet cuts flight frequencies to local destinations

NAIROBI, KENYA: Jambojet has reduced number of flight frequencies across the country following a decline in passenger numbers due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic“We encourage passengers to adhere to essential travel during this period as relevant agencies work towards containing the spread of the virus,” said the airline in a statement. The airline said it has contacted all affected passengers and updates to their flight schedule communicated. On Tuesday, Jambojet suspended flights to Rwanda and Uganda with immediate effect as the coronavirus effect continues to impact on airlines business.

In a statement to the newsroom, the airline asked passengers who had booked flights within the said period to get in touch for further information. “Over the past few weeks, there has been a global spread of the Covid-19 which has resulted in a decrease of airline passengers, especially on the international routes. As a result, Jambojet has decided to suspend its services to Kigali, Rwanda, and Entebbe, Uganda with immediate effect,” said the airline in a statement. Airlines around the world have suspended or modified flights after the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which began in mainland China late last year and has now spread to more than 60 countries around the world.

The global hit to the aviation industry is projected to be $29 billion this year - a 4.7 per cent industry-wide drop in revenue per passenger kilometre, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said. The blow to African airlines could be as much as $40 million, IATA’s special envoy to Africa, Raphael Kuuchi, said at an aviation conference in Addis Ababa.

IATA forecast in December that African airlines would make a loss of around $200 million this year, similar to 2019. Tewolde GebreMariam, chief executive officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, said the virus had slashed passenger demand. The new Jambojet weekly flights Mombasa – 28 weekly flights Malindi – 10 weekly flights

Ukunda – 7 weekly flights Kisumu – 13 weekly flights Eldoret – 13 weekly flights

