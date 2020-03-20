Longhorn offers free learning portal

Regional publisher Longhorn Kenya has availed its online curriculum platform to support continued learning, following the nationwide shutdown of schools in the country.The firm said yesterday in a statement that Grade One to Form Four learners will access learning materials on Longhorn’s online portal, elearning.longhornpublishers.com at no cost. The materials provided cover both the new Competency-Based Curriculum and also the 8-4-4 system. “Learners with both smartphones and feature phones will access the learning materials either on the internet or by dialing our USSD code *864#,” said the Longhorn CEO Maxwell Wahome. The free access will help learners to continue with their studies for the period schools will remain closed. This follows President Uhuru Kenyatta order for closure of all learning institutions and a ban into the country of foreigners from countries affected by Coronavirus.

