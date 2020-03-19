Kenya's gaming company scraps access fee
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Usiku Games expect to create a fan-based of 1 million subscribers during this lockdown. Each player usually plays an average of three games per day. Most of the games draw from Kenyan Culture and are in the Swahili language that is nationally accepted: “We have created a safe environment that parents can feel comfortable sharing with their families as all our games are non-violent, and gender-inclusive, with local heroes in local environments. We have designed our entire #GamingForGood as a counter-balance to the testosterone-driven Sports Betting industry that is sucking $37 Billion annually out of the continent. Our goal is to create a fun, entertaining alternative that still provides that dopamine hit, while also making a positive change in the world.” says Mr.Shapiro. Usiku Games is now employing over 20 youths since its inception in Kenya, with a majority coming from Kibera and Kangemi Slums. This includes programmers, music artists among others. Usiku Games has so far developed 10 brain-teasing and trivia games for Africa’s mobile phone users aimed at fostering a #GamingForGood culture, with scenarios where the player has to save lions from poachers or solve traffic congestion. The game “Turkana” - named after Kenya’s arid northwestern county - allows players to direct water from the Kawalasee River to a farm while in “Jam Noma” they get to drive a local matatu minibus and navigate congestion to complete the journey. The company, which has 20 staff, also employs youths from Nairobi’s Kibera - a sprawling informal settlement housing more than 200,000 people - to provide the voices and produce the rap music for the games in English, Swahili and local slang, Sheng. Other games the company is developing including “Seedballs” a reforestation game where the player has to drop seeds at targets on the ground, and “BeYOUtiful” which is a dress up game for girls with African characters.
