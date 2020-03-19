Kagame bans flights in and out of Rwanda

Rwanda President Paul Kagame announced on Wednesday that there will be no flights taking off or landing in Rwanda.All arriving and departing commercial passenger flights, including the national carrier RwandAir, will be halted beginning at midnight on Friday, March 20 until 30 days are over. The move to declare the temporary ban was largely contributed to by the fact that all the coronavirus cases in Rwanda were from inbound travelers. This comes after Rwanda registered three new cases of people infected with coronavirus increasing the cases to 11.

SEE ALSO :End of an era: Cecafa supremo bares all on his two decades at the helm

RwandAir, Rwanda’s national carrier. (Photo, courtesy)

According to the Rwanda government statements (tweets included), a Wednesday statement said that the other three cases of patients who tested positive for Coronavirus were tested the same day were travelers from other countries. The patients include an Indian woman 37, who arrived in Rwanda on March 8 from Mumbai who is the spouse to the first confirmed case that was announced on Saturday, March 14.The other cases are two Rwandese males; a 26-year-old who has no recent travel history, and a 45-year-old who arrived on March 16 from Belgium via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, according to the statement.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

The Rwanda Ministry of Health said that all confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable conditions, isolated from other patients and the tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management. Cargo and emergency flights will operate, to allow for the country to continue getting the necessary supplies, according to the directive.

SEE ALSO :New Cabinet casts ray of hope in push for gender balance

“Heightened vigilance is required from all residents of Rwanda. Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and limiting unnecessary movements.” the communique sent via the Rwanda government tweet read. However it is not clear whether one can drive in and out of Rwanda.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.