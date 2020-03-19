KEMFRI scientists study Jipe, Challa lakes to determine fish quantities

Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (Kmfri) has launched a study to establish the quantity of fish in two major lakes in Taita Taveta County.The county government intends to use the findings of the study of lakes Jipe and Chala that straddle the Kenya and Tanzania boundary, to mark breeding grounds for fish and areas where fish cages will be installed. “The survey will also help us identify the various fish species in the two lakes,” Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries executive Davis Mwangoma said when he launched the study yesterday. Lake Jipe is home to Oreochromis Jipe, or Jipe tilapia, a species that is native to Kenya and Tanzania. It is restricted to Lake Jipe and the Pangani River in northeastern Tanzania. On the other hand, Lake Chala is home to Oreochromis Hunteri, also known as Lake Chala tilapia. Lake Chala is a small crater lake on the border of Kenya and Tanzania. This species mostly lives in relatively deep waters. The two types of tilapia have been on a sharp decline over the years. They are considered critically endangered and are in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species. Even worse, they are now greatly outnumbered by other tilapia species that have been introduced to the lakes. Dr Mwangoma, who spoke at Lake Jipe, said a report of the study will be submitted to the county government within 12 days for further action.

The minister said the report will help the county administration to develop fishing regulations with a view of making fish farming a commercial venture in the region. “We are working with Coast Development Authority to carry out aquafarming in the two lakes. The county government will also set aside enough funds to develop fisheries with a view of improving fish production,” said Mwangoma. He also said the fisheries department plans to revive 261 fish ponds initiated by the former administration and use them as breeding grounds for fish. This will address purchase of fingerlings from other counties. In a recent interview, former governor John Mruttu lamented that declining fish production was impacting negatively on the economy, hurting communities that depend on the lakes in both Kenya and Tanzania. “The tilapia fish species in Lake Jipe that is shared between Kenya and Tanzania is facing extinction. Stakeholders must work together to save fish farming in the region,” Mruttu said. A senior county official, who did not wish to be named, said they are unable to check illegal fishing in the two lakes due to shortage of staff. “We do not have enough technical staff to even carry out awareness campaigns to enlighten farmers on post-harvest management, aqua-culture and value chain management,” said the officer. Mata MCA Khamadi Chanzu, who had accompanied Mwangoma, called for capacity building among local fish farmers to boost production. “Farmers have been using outdated fishing methods. The county should equip them with new skills and provide modern technologies and latest fishing gear,” he said. Nominated MCA Mather Kenio urged fish farmers to organise themselves by registering cooperative societies for easy access to government funds. The legislators also decried the poor state of the roads which have made it almost impossible for fishermen to access markets. “Rehabilitation of access roads leading to the two lakes will not only give farmers access to markets, but also boost tourism in the region. The two lakes are major tourism sites,” noted Ms Kenio.

