KEMFRI scientists study Jipe, Challa lakes to determine fish quantities
The minister said the report will help the county administration to develop fishing regulations with a view of making fish farming a commercial venture in the region. "We are working with Coast Development Authority to carry out aquafarming in the two lakes. The county government will also set aside enough funds to develop fisheries with a view of improving fish production," said Mwangoma. He also said the fisheries department plans to revive 261 fish ponds initiated by the former administration and use them as breeding grounds for fish. This will address purchase of fingerlings from other counties. In a recent interview, former governor John Mruttu lamented that declining fish production was impacting negatively on the economy, hurting communities that depend on the lakes in both Kenya and Tanzania. "The tilapia fish species in Lake Jipe that is shared between Kenya and Tanzania is facing extinction. Stakeholders must work together to save fish farming in the region," Mruttu said. A senior county official, who did not wish to be named, said they are unable to check illegal fishing in the two lakes due to shortage of staff. "We do not have enough technical staff to even carry out awareness campaigns to enlighten farmers on post-harvest management, aqua-culture and value chain management," said the officer. Mata MCA Khamadi Chanzu, who had accompanied Mwangoma, called for capacity building among local fish farmers to boost production. "Farmers have been using outdated fishing methods. The county should equip them with new skills and provide modern technologies and latest fishing gear," he said. Nominated MCA Mather Kenio urged fish farmers to organise themselves by registering cooperative societies for easy access to government funds. The legislators also decried the poor state of the roads which have made it almost impossible for fishermen to access markets. "Rehabilitation of access roads leading to the two lakes will not only give farmers access to markets, but also boost tourism in the region. The two lakes are major tourism sites," noted Ms Kenio.
