Jambojet cancels flights to Rwanda, Uganda over coronavirus

One of the Jambojet planes (PHOTO: FILE)

Jambojet has suspended flights to Rwanda and Uganda with immediate effect as the coronavirus effect continues to impact on airlines business.

In a statement to the newsroom, the airline asked passengers who had booked flights within the said period to get in touch for further information.

“Over the past few weeks, there has been a global spread of the Covid-19 which has resulted in a decrease of airline passengers, especially on the international routes. As a result, Jambojet has decided to suspend its services to Kigali, Rwanda, and Entebbe, Uganda with immediate effect,” said the airline in a statement.

“Our flights to local destinations namely Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Eldoret will continue to operate as scheduled.”

Airlines around the world have suspended or modified flights after the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which began in mainland China late last year and has now spread to more than 60 countries around the world.

The global hit to the aviation industry is projected to be $29 billion this year - a 4.7 per cent industry-wide drop in revenue per passenger kilometre, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said.

The blow to African airlines could be as much as $40 million, IATA’s special envoy to Africa, Raphael Kuuchi, said at an aviation conference in Addis Ababa.

IATA forecast in December that African airlines would make a loss of around $200 million this year, similar to 2019.

Tewolde GebreMariam, chief executive officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, said the virus had slashed passenger demand.

