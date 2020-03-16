World Bank to give Kenya Sh8 Billion to counter coronavirus, locusts
SEE ALSO :Kenya should invest in people and harness technologyKenya has so far reported three cases of Coronavirus infection, with various measures taken at the multi-agency level to curtail the further spread.
The @worldbank has committed $60M to help GoK respond to #COVID19: $50M from #COVID19 Financing Facility & 10M from Contingency Emergency Response component of Transforming Health Systems for Universal Care Project https://t.co/o3tgUy3kNe pic.twitter.com/MIWk3qQImH— World Bank Kenya (@WorldBankKenya) March 16, 2020
