World Bank to give Kenya Sh8 Billion to counter coronavirus, locusts

According to World Bank Kenya, The Government will receive $60million to respond to Coronavirus and desert locust.

The COVID-19 Financing Facility will avail $50 million (sh 5.15 billion) and the Contingency Emergency Response Component of Transforming Health Systems for Universal Care Project will give the additional $10 million (sh 1.03 billion)

World Bank also announced that it has activated the disbursement of $14 million (sh 1.4 billion) to enhance control of desert locust invasion in Kenya. The funds are drawn from the Contingency Emergency Response Component of Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project

The World Bank Group has committed to giving Kenya up to Sh8 billion to counter desert locusts and Coronavirus, a Monday announcement stated.

Kenya has so far reported three cases of Coronavirus infection, with various measures taken at the multi-agency level to curtail the further spread.

The @worldbank has committed $60M to help GoK respond to #COVID19: $50M from #COVID19 Financing Facility & 10M from Contingency Emergency Response component of Transforming Health Systems for Universal Care Project https://t.co/o3tgUy3kNe pic.twitter.com/MIWk3qQImH — World Bank Kenya (@WorldBankKenya) March 16, 2020

