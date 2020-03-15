Metropolitan National Sacco reforms to clean up its books
He observed that with an asset base of over Sh5 billion, Metropolitan Sacco has embarked on a growth strategy anchored on diversification, customer service excellence and developed products. Members' support The changes implemented led to a payout of Sh3.5 billion in dividends and interest on deposits within the past 10 years. "We issued over Sh25 billion in loans and advances over the ten years. We now have a standing loan book of Sh14.9 billion," he said. Some of the changes that occurred were informed by the growth, which Mwangi said led to strategic moves to make the business sustainable. He said a tanking economy led to a shortfall in liquidity, which impacted on service to members. Despite this turbulence, the Sacco remained profitable and solvent. He attributed the institution's ability to stay afloat to support of members who have invested in it. "The board and management were quick to realise that there was a problem and took action to arrest the situation." Following implementation of the changes, operational expenses have dropped by Sh80 million while salary access has been fully enabled through ATM in partnership with Cooperative Bank and on mobile banking platform. From a teachers' only Sacco formed in 1977, the society operates 12 branches. In 2008, the financial institution undertook a massive leap which saw its membership grow from 5,557 to over 50,000 currently. This can be attributed to the opening up of membership to other members not necessarily teachers.
