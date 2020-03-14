Shilling drops after first coronavirus case

The Kenyan shilling edged down yesterday after the government confirmed the country's first case of the new coronavirus, traders said.At 0952 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.80/103.00 per dollar, down from Thursday’s close of 102.40/60. “We have seen those who were willing to sell (dollars) at the previous price pull off. With supply coming down, its a challenge,” said a senior currency trader at a commercial bank.

Kenya’s first case of the COVID-19 is a woman who had returned to Nairobi from the United States of America on March 5 through London in the United Kingdom, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced in the capital city Nairobi.

