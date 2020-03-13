Razed down Embu market to be reconstructed, traders compensated

Embu Governor Martin Wambora has promised to have the imposing Markiti Market reconstructed immediately. The market was set on fire by arsonists on Thursday, burning traders’ property worth millions of shillings.Wambora also vowed to ensure thorough investigations are done to establish why the firefighting trucks were not in working condition that night and have necessary action taken against the any incompetent officer. The traders who lost their means of livelihood may get a reprieve after Wambora promised that they will be compensated. The bazaar which hosts butcheries, hardwares, boutiques and other businesses went up in flames by suspected arsonists who also hacked to death the watchman.

The inferno which continued for over 10 hours without any firefighting brigade deployed sparked the anger of traders who demonstrated in Embu town and brought businesses to a standstill the whole day. The demonstrators lit bonfires on the streets, hurled stones on buildings and vehicles and stole from shops and even smashed a window of the governor’s official vehicle. Police lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse the youth who engaged them in day-long running battles.

Embu County Police Commander Daniel Rukunga said the damage to the market was big. He said investigations have been launched and promised that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Dennis Gitonga who had a shoe shop expressed disappointment after losing everything disclosing that he had borrowed money to stock the shop and will have to pay it. Embu Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Mugo Mate faulted the county government for failure to keep its fire brigade in proper working condition to respond to emergencies. Traders at Embu Market led by their Chairman James Njiru complained that even after paying taxes to the government in form of business licences, permits and levies, their property would end up burning while the fire engines remained grounded less than a kilometre away.

