Coronavirus in Kenya: Health CS asks traders not to hike prices

With Kenya confirming the first coronavirus case, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned traders that “this is not the time to make abnormal profits by charging abnormal prices”.He appealed to the business community to exercise "reasonable behaviour" in terms of pricing of goods. The Government has however not yet set price limits for goods. “All events that are of a huge public nature” have been cancelled following the development.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has also warned traders against hoarding and hiking prices of various goods saying “The Act and will attract a penalty of up to ten per cent of the respective turnover of the manufacturers and retailers in question.” “It has come to the attention of the Authority that following a pronouncement by the Government of a confirmed Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case, some manufacturers and retailers are contemplating collusive increases of prices and/or hoarding with the intention of subsequently increasing prices of various consumer goods,” said CAK. Members of the Public with information relating to hoarding and price hikes have been urged to submit the same to the Authority.

The confirmation of the virus in the country is likely to trigger a rush for hand sanitisers, protective masks and stockpiling of groceries and other food items as has happened in Australia.

“All public gatherings meetings, games, events, church crusades have been suspended. Churches can have services as long as they have hand sanitisers and/or hand washing stations at entry points. Schools will remain open but inter-school games are cancelled,” said Kagwe. Public transport service providers have also been directed to provide hand sanitisers in their vehicles for passengers to use upon entry and exit. The Government will also offer training to public transport service providers on prevention and safety measures.On March 12, the Ministry of Health said it is ready to deal with coronavirus infections that may arise. Appearing before both the Senate and the National Assembly health committees, CS Kagwe said a 300-bed ward has been set aside at the Kenyatta University Research and Referral Hospital.

He also added that an 11-bed isolation unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital and a 120-bed ward at the Mbagathi Hospital have also been prepared. Some drugs and therapies have been recommended by experts and some drugs found to have the potential to defeat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Countries so far affected in Africa are Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, DRC, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, and Kenya. Most of the cases in Africa involve foreigners or citizens returning from Europe.Kenya’s patient zero is a student who had travelled from Ohio USA, via London, to Nairobi on March 5. Kagwe said the woman tested positive on March 12 after taking herself to hospital. The woman also gave details of everyone she had been in contact with since she landed in the country. The patient is currently isolated at the Kenyatta National Hospital and is in stable condition. "The government has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient... who is stable," said Health CS Kagwe. Kenya, which is dependent on imports from China and other Asian countries, has already started to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with disruptions to the supply chain.

