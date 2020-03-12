Construction of the Sh28 billion Dongo Kundu bypass road starts

Deputy Director of Kenya National Highway Authority Eng. Kungu Ndungu points an artwork of Dongo Kundu special economic zone during the tour of the site by the engineers. The longest bridge in Kenya Mteza bridge will be constructed to connect Miritini and South Coast. The bridge is to be 1440 metres long on March 10, 2020. [Omondi Onyango, Standard

The Sh28 billion Dongo Kundu bypass meant to provide an alternative route to South Coast will be ready in about four years, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has said.It will save locals and visitors the pain of using the congested and unreliable Likoni ferry crossing, known for a breakdown of vessels. The breakdowns have been blamed on the fact that some of the ferries are old. Phases two and three started yesterday. KeNHA Deputy Director for special projects Kungu Ndung’u said the section of the road between Kibundani and Mwangala will be completed in the next two years.

SEE ALSO :Villagers demand bypass money

The project includes what will become Kenya’s longest bridge, across the Mteza and Mwache creeks, that will cost Sh24 billion. The rest of the money will fund a seven-kilometre dual carriageway from Kibundani, on the southern end, to the seaside at Mwangala. The two phases are part of the 17.5km Dongo Kungu bypass road from Miritini in Mombasa County to Ng’ombeni in Kwale County.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Phase two of the route comprises nine kilometres of road near the sea. Meanwhile, Ndung’u said the government has released Sh450 million, out of the Sh517 million needed, to compensate 600 landowners. “We expect to compensate all landowners by the next financial year.

SEE ALSO :Ensure Dongo Kundu economic zone works

He said KeNHA will plant mangroves on 45 acres after clearing 15 acres to pave way for construction of bridges.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.