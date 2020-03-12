Construction of the Sh28 billion Dongo Kundu bypass road starts
SEE ALSO :Villagers demand bypass moneyThe project includes what will become Kenya’s longest bridge, across the Mteza and Mwache creeks, that will cost Sh24 billion. The rest of the money will fund a seven-kilometre dual carriageway from Kibundani, on the southern end, to the seaside at Mwangala. The two phases are part of the 17.5km Dongo Kungu bypass road from Miritini in Mombasa County to Ng’ombeni in Kwale County.
Phase two of the route comprises nine kilometres of road near the sea. Meanwhile, Ndung'u said the government has released Sh450 million, out of the Sh517 million needed, to compensate 600 landowners. "We expect to compensate all landowners by the next financial year.
SEE ALSO :Ensure Dongo Kundu economic zone worksHe said KeNHA will plant mangroves on 45 acres after clearing 15 acres to pave way for construction of bridges.
