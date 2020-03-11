Construction of Kisumu’s Sh1.3b cancer centre takes shape
According to Mr Ager, the construction is expected to gobble Sh300 million while equipping the facility is expected to cost about Sh1 billion. With the county government funding the construction work, equipping the facility is expected to be done on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program. "We have already identified an investor who is willing to equip the facility and recover the money through the money on usage," said Ager, adding that the recovery will be based on National Hospital Insurance (NHIF) basis, as opposed to patients paying for services from their pockets.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We do not want to put up a project which will make people suffer further through raising money for medical bills,” he added. He said already Sh60 million has been allocated for the commencement of the construction work, with the rest set to be raised in the next financial year.
