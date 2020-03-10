Construction of Sh28b Dongo Kundu bypass road in Mombasa begins
SEE ALSO :Villagers demand bypass moneyThe Sh4 billion seven kilometres of dual road from Kibundani on the southern end to the seaside at Mwangala is in progress. The two phases are part of the 17.5 km Dongo Kundu bypass road from Miritini in Mombasa County to Ng’ombeni in Kwale county. The phase which connects to the Mombasa-Nairobi road near the Mombasa Standard Gauge Railway station, the Moi international airport and the port of Mombasa was completed about two years go.
"In four years, we have an alternative road to the South Coast. We will also have a road to the Dongo Kundu special economic zone (SEC) from the Mwangala area that will facilitate the movement of goods upcountry," said Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) deputy director for special projects Kungu Ndung'u. According to Engineer Ndung'u, the Kibundani-Mwangala road under phase three would be completed in the next two years.
SEE ALSO :Ensure Dongo Kundu economic zone worksHe spoke during a tour of the two project accompanied by engineers from Fujita Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan who are constructing the bridges under phase two and China Civil Engineering Corporation building the seven-km road.
