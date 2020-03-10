Government bets on ICT to cut unemployment rates in Kenya

Mbeere South MP Geofrey King’ang’i and ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary, Maurine Mbaka (both standing) watch a demonstration by youth at Kiritiri Innovation Hub in Embu County [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

The Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector in Kenya is expected to contribute about 10 percent of the national Gross Domestic Product, with the government angling to enable as many youths to reap from it.ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary, Maurine Mbaka, said to realise the target, the sector has identified Business Processing and Outsourcing (BPO) as a flagship project that will promote wealth and employment creation among the youths. Ms. Mbaka said it is against this backdrop that the ministry is implementing the Ajira Digital program to promote youths on online jobs. She said over one million youth join labour market annually, some with formal education and others without to compete for the few jobs available and hence rising unemployment cases.

Ms Mbaka explained that the components of the Ajira Digital program have been designed to address the main challenges that hinder the youth from benefiting from digital job opportunities. “Through the program, the youth now can access the infrastructure such as Innovation Hubs, Kazi Connect Centres, Studio Mashinani among others through which we can bring awareness of the program to the majority of the youths,” she added. The CAS revealed about 40, 000 Kenyans are now engaged and earning from online work. She exuded hope that with high access to the internet more youths can now turn to online jobs, and reduce the high number of unemployed youth.

She spoke during the graduation of over 120 youths who pursued a course in basic computer, as a prerequisite for Ajira Digital training, at the Kiritiri Constituency Innovation Hub in Embu County. Mbeere South MP Geofrey King’ang’i said the Ajira Digital Program inspires the youths to think beyond the traditional labour market.

“In this digital age, use your smartphones to exploit the digital space by accessing online jobs,” he said. He discouraged them from giving excuses for being in the rural setup.

