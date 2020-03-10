Milk farmers to earn more as New KCC raises price

The New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) has announced new milk buying prices to enable farmers get value from their dairy produce.According to the Managing Director Nixon Sigey, dairy farmers are set to receive Sh36 per liter of milk up from Sh33 they are currently earning. “We have been buying milk from farmers at Sh33 per litre but after having consultation, we have agreed to increase the price to Sh36 per litre with immediate effect. This is an offer for farmers who will deliver their milk to our factory across the Country,” Sigey said. The MD made the remarks while addressing the press in Eldoret town on Tuesday where he said the move will give value for money to dairy farmers in the country. “In the last three years we used to pay dairy farmers Sh700 million per year. This has increased to Sh2 billion per year. I am appealing to them to continue working hard and we promise to give them the best price,” added Kosgey. The director applauded the National Government for allocating them Sh500 million, which he claimed, was used to buy excess that stabilises the milk prices. “Apart from support from the government, I want also call upon the County governments to come up with strategies that will sensitise farmers on the new technologies and how to increase their milk production countrywide,” he said.

He called on farmers to practice new technology for them to have more milk produced per day since majority of them only produce 7-8 litres per day which he said would not benefit them. The MD consequently confirmed that the New KCC has the capacity to convert milk into powder citing that they have modern facilities.

