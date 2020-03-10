You can have it all with Safaricom post pay

Sylvia Mulinge, Safaricom Chief Customer Officer.

We all have met that one friend, colleague, uncle or aunt who never ever has airtime. You know what I’m talking about, for us who basically are on pre-pay i.e. daily top up and/or daily bundle purchases. You have been at a ruracio, office cocktail party or basically anywhere and you can’t get access to airtime for data bundles to upload those IG posts? Then you ask your friend or cousin to send you some airtime and they say, “Aki pole sweetie, I’m on post pay.” I just never got why people always bragged about being on post pay. It used to piss me off and I felt left out for so many times. I know we have been in either of those situations and now we can all join post pay, then brag all day haha!, launched their new post pay plans that are quite affordable and have some very good packages. Safaricom is a leading provider of converged communication solutions in Kenya. The new post pay plan comes with NO Expiry Date - Data and minutes. Now let’s reminisce to how difficult it was to just get on the post pay back in the day. “You had to go to a Safaricom shop, carrying your ID card and had to pay a deposit to get your post pay bundle activated…such a hustle!!’’

Well now you can get a post pay plan for as low as Ksh 1,000 a month from wherever you are. New Safaricom Post Pay is very convenient now, no more stressful activation, no deposit required, no need to go to a shop, get on post pay from wherever. Very simple steps for everyone who desires to be on the post pay plan. If you don’t have the time to read through the steps, simply dial *544# and follow the steps there. However, if you have the time, I’m here to take you through the steps and ensure you get the various propositions.Below are the steps you can take to activate your Post Pay Plans:

Dial *544#Select option 4 to Join Post Pay

You will be presented with a credit limit and there you can activate your post pay plan.A prompt will show for you to enter your email adressTerms and conditions will pop up and you will select proceedSelect the plan you desire for yourself according to the amount you wish to spend.You will then select proceed

Safaricom Chief Customer Officer Sylvia Mulinge and Comedian Njugush during the launch of Post Pay bundles in Nairobi.

Ksh 1000 -5GB, 400 minutes and Unlimited SMS

Ksh 2000 - 15GB, 1000 minutes and Unlimited SMS

Ksh 3000 - 25GB and 1500 minutes and Unlimited SMS

Ksh 5000 – Unlimited data and 2500 minutes and Unlimited SMS

Ksh 10,000 - Unlimited data, Unlimited minutes and Unlimited SMS

A confirmation notification of the bundle purchase will be sent. However, there is the option of simply joining Post Pay and you don’t have to purchase a bundle at that particular time. There is also the option of joining Post pay and if you feel the limit set for you is too high or too low, you can simply change that and set your own limit. I bet you are there thinking, ‘’this isn’t for me…I don’t earn 100k every month to be choosing these plans’’. Now slow your role because I got you. All I’ve told you is the cake but here is the icing, you can get a post pay bundle forwhich gets youPersonally, per day I could spend about Ksh 50 to Ksh 100 on airtime which in turn amounts to around Ksh 1000 a month which is super expensive. So with this new plan, I can put in that Ksh 1000 and get that good package deal for the entire month. This new development, is quite revolutionary because a while back, the original Ksh 1,000 post pay used to get you, andof data. The new one comes with more data and SMS. The plans are as follows:

Okay just chill first, don't feel the urge to purchase the 10k plan if you have not so many people to call in a day, you'll simply be wasting your money. However, if you have an aunty wa harrier who keeps making phone calls to confirm if the cement is enough or if the fundis came to the site and sending Charles to get her more airtime, you can just chanua her with this new plan...it will be good for her and who knows, she could even put you on the plan too haha. Such plans are also very good for business people, CEOs trying to close some deal, mobile farmers... Basically anyone who makes alot of calls and needs a lot of data which streams fast.... What better way to do all that than get yourself on the Post pay plan. The convenience of this plan is amazing. There is nothing as annoying when you are on a call and it suddenly drops because your airtime is over. Well guess what, with the Safaricom Post Pay plan you will have good call time, texts and even data. Not only that, you get minutes for local calls acrossand International calls to USA, China, Canada and India. The Cherry on top about this Post Pay plan is that, the deals have aExpiry date. Which I should remind you Safaricom has thenetwork in the country. You can have it all with Safaricom Post pay. Now that’s a sweet deal for you!

