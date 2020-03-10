Senate team okays Nakuru's elevation to city status
Among the key areas the committee was concerned about were health systems, waste management, and disaster preparedness. The committee observed that the town's main health facility, Nakuru Level Five Hospital, had proper infrastructure and served locals and those from neighbouring counties. "The amount of investment the county has put into the health sector is encouraging. We recommend that national government pumps more funds to the sector in Nakuru, which serves more than three other counties," said Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka.
Nominated Senator Ruth Nyamunge noted that the county's disaster preparedness plan was exemplary and will give investors confidence while setting base in Nakuru town. "The Sh160 million fire station is 40 per cent complete and the engineers estimate that it will be complete by November. This is a key facility that a city must have to protect businesses and lives," said Nyamunge.

