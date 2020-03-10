Senate team okays Nakuru's elevation to city status

Nyayo Gardens in Nakuru town. The Senate Committee on Devolution and inter government Relations members were in Nakuru inspect various projects and facilities ahead of the town elevation to city status. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Nakuru is ready to be elevated to city status following approval by the senate committee on devolution and intergovernmental relations.Speaking after touring various development projects and meeting with members of the county assembly and other stakeholders, committee chairperson John Kinyua said most of the legal requirements have been fulfilled. Mr Kinyua, also the Laikipia senator, assured residents that the Senate will not stand in the way of the town's promotion. “Nakuru by far surpasses most of the requirements that a town needs before it can be granted a city charter. I will lead the members in seeing that the application goes through fast,” he said.

Among the key areas the committee was concerned about were health systems, waste management, and disaster preparedness. The committee observed that the town’s main health facility, Nakuru Level Five Hospital, had proper infrastructure and served locals and those from neighbouring counties. “The amount of investment the county has put into the health sector is encouraging. We recommend that national government pumps more funds to the sector in Nakuru, which serves more than three other counties,” said Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka.

Nominated Senator Ruth Nyamunge noted that the county’s disaster preparedness plan was exemplary and will give investors confidence while setting base in Nakuru town. “The Sh160 million fire station is 40 per cent complete and the engineers estimate that it will be complete by November. This is a key facility that a city must have to protect businesses and lives,” said Nyamunge.

