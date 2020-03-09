Muranga County MCAs recommend redrafting of avocado bill
SEE ALSO :How ‘spirits of the dead’ have complicated property market in MakenjiIn the 48-page document, the age of trees intended to be cut should be included in the application forms before approval by the county government officials. Exporters of avocados, processors, nurseries operators, transporters, cold rooms operators must also be registered and licensed. The transport must indicate the source of the produce and destination.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“The bill has been withdrawn to ensure views from the players in the sector among them, Ministry of Agriculture, Agriculture Food Authority (AFA) are captured,” said Kahoro also Kangari MCA. During the last Monday public participation, three MCAs Simon Wamwea, Moses Murigi and Kibe wa Sally at Kandara children's home hall were stopped by farmers from proceeding with the exercise.
SEE ALSO :Kahuhia Girls maintain upward trajectoryMurang’a is a leading producer of avocado. Last year farmers earned Sh5 billion from the commodity. In the past two years, the governor said his administration has distributed free avocado seedlings estimated at Sh1.6 million. He said his interest to guard farmers against exploitation by cartels follows projection that production of the fruit in the next four years will be close to Sh20 billion annually. The bill eyes establishment of a surveillance unit that will ensure the policies followed to the latter.
