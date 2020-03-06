Samsung suspends smartphone factory in South Korea again after new coronavirus case

A worker wipes a glass panel bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. [REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji]

Samsung Electronics suspended operations at its smartphone factory in South Korea’s southeastern city of Gumi again on Friday after another worker tested positive for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.The plant will resume production on Saturday, she said. So far, six people who work at the factory complex in Gumi, which makes Samsung’s premium G20 smartphones and Z Flip foldable phones, have contracted the disease, leading to temporary shutdowns. It temporarily closed the factory last month due to the virus.

