Samsung suspends smartphone factory in South Korea again after new coronavirus case

  • Reuters 06th Mar 2020 14:00:00 GMT +0300
A worker wipes a glass panel bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. [REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji]
Samsung Electronics suspended operations at its smartphone factory in South Korea’s southeastern city of Gumi again on Friday after another worker tested positive for coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

The plant will resume production on Saturday, she said.

So far, six people who work at the factory complex in Gumi, which makes Samsung’s premium G20 smartphones and Z Flip foldable phones, have contracted the disease, leading to temporary shutdowns.

It temporarily closed the factory last month due to the virus.  

