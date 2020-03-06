Sh24m project to end milk shortage, boost economy

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong hands over a dairy cow to a group of local farmers at Asinge Primary in Teso North ward. [Ignatius Odanga/Standard]

The Busia County Government is distributing dairy cattle to local farmers in a Sh24 million project meant to address milk shortage.The money will be used to buy 244 dairy cows in 35 wards. On Tuesday, farmers’ groups in Chakol North Ward received 40 heifers. Farmers in Burumba received 18 heifers, those in Nambale Township 10 and Maenje five. Governor Sospeter Ojaamong said the project is also aimed at addressing malnutrition in the county.

Statistics from the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) shows that out of 100 children under the age of five years in the county, 26 are suffering from malnutrition. “The objective is to improve milk production that will also better the economic well-being of our people through sale of surplus milk. The project will also be a boost to food security,” said Ojaamong. “Currently, Busia produces 82,191 litres per day. While the county requires about 60 million litres of milk per year, it only produces 27 million litres,” the governor said.

Most of the milk used in the county is sourced from Uganda and Nandi County. Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and Ojaamong have also agreed to work together to address the issue of milk shortage in Busia. The arrangement will see farmers from Kericho County facilitated to sell their produce in Busia. Meanwhile, the county government has assured residents that all slaughterhouses constructed under Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) will be operational before end of this financial year.

