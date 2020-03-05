Woolworths limits buying toilet paper to just 4 packs each shopper
SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedThe impulse buying of tissue was due to the coronavirus scare. It comes as Australia's number of coronavirus cases soared to 40 on Tuesday. Woolworths brought in the limit, while manufacturers worked overtime to keep up with the demand rate. The scare of coronavirus led Australians to stack toilet paper supplies in their households for fear of disruption of the production, of whom, 40 per cent is made in China where the coronavirus hit first. Woolworths said the four-pack limit would shore up stock levels in the face of 'higher than usual demand'
