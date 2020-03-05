Woolworths limits buying toilet paper to just 4 packs each shopper

Shoppers at Woolworths now have just four packs of toilet paper to buy at a time. This is after the retailer placed a limit on the number of toilet paper due to fears of supply because of coronavirus. Woolworths is a retailer supermarket for home ware, fashion, food and beauty.Shopping online is also an option for the franchise retailer that has eight branches in Kenya. “Woolworths has today moved to apply a quantity limit on toilet paper packs to ensure more customers have access to the products,” Woolworths said in a statement. The limit is at four packs of toilet paper per customer transaction. It applies in-store and online.

The impulse buying of tissue was due to the coronavirus scare. It comes as Australia's number of coronavirus cases soared to 40 on Tuesday. Woolworths brought in the limit, while manufacturers worked overtime to keep up with the demand rate. The scare of coronavirus led Australians to stack toilet paper supplies in their households for fear of disruption of the production, of whom, 40 per cent is made in China where the coronavirus hit first. Woolworths said the four-pack limit would shore up stock levels in the face of 'higher than usual demand'

