13 counties to benefit from Sh20 billion World Bank funding

L-R: Narok Governor Samuel Tunai (center) and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa at Narok Hospital grounds. [Robert Kiplagat/Standard]

The World Bank will fund 13 counties to the tune of Sh20 billion to build health facilities.Speaking yesterday in Narok, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the funds will be channeled through the Kenya Devolution Support Programme (KDSP). The 13 counties, according to Mr Wamalwa, were picked because of their good performance in financial management. He also stressed that the money will be helpful in the realisation of the Universal Health Care.

SEE ALSO :Kenya should invest in people and harness technology

“We did an assessment and found that the 13 counties have their financial management matters in order. They will get the Sh20 billion funding,” said Wamalwa. The Cabinet secretary, who oversaw the ground-breaking ceremony of a Sh570 million hospital in Narok, said the project will get Sh262 million, which will cover 40 per cent of the construction cost. Narok Governor Samuel Tunai said construction of the hospital, which is planned to take 12 months, will be carried out in two phases.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

The first phase will entail construction of a 400-bed wing that will include a cancer centre, a 45-bed maternity ward and a male and female theatre. “This project will boost health services in this county,” said Mr Tunai. “It will be the biggest in the South Rift region.”

SEE ALSO :Sudan passes 2020 budget with anticipated deficit of USD1.62 billion

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.