Travel agents post decline in bookings over Coronavirus
We expect the numbers to continue falling as travel restrictions come into effect in our markets and destinations as witnessed to China, South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Italy," said Wanyoike. However, travel within Africa is still stable despite the outbreak and Kata remains optimistic that the situation will normalise. "We anticipate the travel restrictions and advisories to be temporary measures to help contain the virus," said Wanyoike.
The outbreak has seen a leading world travel trade show scheduled for Berlin this month cancelled.
