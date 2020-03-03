President Uhuru gives thumps up to donor funded projects

Photo: Courtesy

: President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the implementation of a framework to coordinate external development support in the country.The President thanked development partners for supporting the government towards the achievement of its socioeconomic agenda, saying the coordination of externally funded projects is key in ensuring their success. “We appreciate the support we have continued to receive from the World Bank, the European Union, the United Nations and all our development partners,” the President said. Uhuru spoke on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, during a meeting with development partners and the Cabinet sub-committee on development where he was briefed on the progress made in the implementation of the framework for coordination of external development support.

The development partners who attended the meeting included World Bank Vice President for Africa Hafez Ghanem, World Bank Kenya Country Director Carlos Felipe and European Union Head of Delegation Simon Mordue as well as several Ambassadors and High Commissioners. The President welcomed the support from development partners in the war against corruption pointing out that the government will not waver in its commitment to fight the vice that has become the greatest enemy to the country’s progress. “We believe we are making good progress on this front. We will continue fighting corruption and we welcome your support on this,” the President told the donor agencies.

He called on development partners to increase their support on priority areas that include Universal Health Coverage, housing, road construction, water and school infrastructure development. “With the 100 percent transition from primary to secondary school, there is pressure to accommodate the rising numbers. That is why development of school infrastructure is also a key priority,” he said.

The President asked the donor agencies to re-allocate un-utilised resources to complete ongoing projects across the country. World Bank Country Director Carlos Felipe said the framework for coordination of external funding of development projects has provided an avenue where development partners have engaged positively and provided support to the government and the private sector. “With the pace of reforms by the Government of Kenya, we look forward to working more closely on the economic front as well as addressing challenges like the Coronavirus,” Felipe said. The development partners assured Uhuru of their continued support to tackle the desert locust invasion and the threat posed by the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Japanese Ambassador to Kenya Ryoichi Horie assured of Japan’s commitment to support Kenya in tackling the desert locust challenge saying the importation of chemicals to tackle the invasion is ongoing.

Later at State House Nairobi, President Kenyatta met IMF Resident Representative Tobias Rasmussen who praised Kenya for the strides it has made in its fiscal management that has ensured reduction of external debt and growth of revenue. Mr Rasmussen said he was satisfied with the way the government has managed its recurrent expenditure through austerity measures as well as the settlement of pending bills which has had a multiplier effect on the economy and helped re-ignite the growth of the private sector. He commended the government for the removal of the interest caps on loans, saying the move has helped to release funds to the private sector. Speaking at the meeting that was also attended by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, President Kenyatta said he was pleased with Kenya’s partnership with the IMF. The President said he looked forward to more support from the Bretton Woods institution to help the country to expand its economy and achieve its development targets.

