Kenya joins in commemorating World Wildlife Day 2020
The Roan Antelope Recovery Plan proposes the establishment of community conservancies and the reintroduction of the roan into the conservancies as an approach of expanding their range and managing the population. The recovery plan recognises the need for conservation approaches that integrate policy, biological, environmental and socio-economic considerations. The plan also includes providing incentives for local communities to realise recovery of the species in Ruma National Park and other former ranges. The decline of Roan Antelope has been attributed to habitat loss due to the conversion of former roan range to farmlands and settlement areas, poaching, predation, effects of climate change exhibited through prolonged and frequent droughts and frequent fires. The action plan includes Provision of water to the community outside the park to prevent them from getting into the park and in the pretext of getting water therein, deploy snares or undertake subsistence poaching Establishment of a roan antelope intensive monitoring program to ensure all the remaining roans are accounted for every month Establishment of a roan antelope predator-free sanctuary to prevent predation of the roan antelope The United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also urged the world to champion the course of wildlife sustainability. "Let us remind ourselves of our duty to preserve and sustainably use the vast variety of life on the planet. Let us push for a more caring, thoughtful and sustainable relationship with nature," Guterres said.
