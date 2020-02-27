Portland Cement loss up to Sh1.6 billion in six months
This was worsened by redundancy costs totaling Sh281.9 million. In August last year, the firm fired its entire workforce on account of unsustainable operations. Some 600 employees were, however, rehired on new terms, which included a 40 per cent cut on their previous pay. "Total assets reduced by 4 per cent due to reduction in other receivables," said the firm in a statement.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The board is, however, optimistic of returning to profitability in the short-run after implementation of the company’s medium-term plan. And like many State entities, the firm delayed releasing its results in what is attributed to lack of Auditor General. EAPCC last year sought shareholder approval to sell some 2,000 acres of its prime but idle land to save it from being auctioned by KCB Group over a Sh5.4 billion loan. The cash was expected to meet working capital needs as well as funding of other costs.
