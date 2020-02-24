38 new vehicles for traffic patrols on highways

The cars will be deployed on highways where traffic personnel were removed.

The National Police Service has received 38 new cars to enhance its traffic operations on major highways.The vehicles include 17 that will be distributed to major highways and eight to regional commanders for their patrols. Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai commissioned the cars on Monday in Nairobi. Officials explained the cars will be deployed on highways where traffic personnel were removed in recent changes.

SEE ALSO :Police to train cadets in new changes

The officials said motorists will be required to dial 999 for help and the controller will liaise with personnel on the affected routes for response. “The IG had ordered that the traffic personnel and roadblocks be removed from major highways and the move to launch these cars is aimed at enhancing response,” said the official. Two weeks ago, police commanders were ordered to recall excess traffic officers from the roads and deploy them to other duties.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service Edward Mbugua said he believes the deployment of excess traffic officers on roads is purely for personal gains. He said the increase of traffic police officers has raised the number of complaints from motorists.Mbugua said traffic commanders have not requested for additional officers and the increase of traffic officers on roads is not proportional to the number of cases detected.“It has come to my attention that commanders are deploying many officers to perform traffic duties at the expense of other police duties. Due to the many officers, there are many complaints on harassment of motorists. I have no doubts that this is happening for personal gains thus your integrity is questionable,” Mbugua said on Thursday in his memo.The police boss directed regional and county police commanders to recall the officers and deploy them on prevention and detection of crimes.

SEE ALSO :We won’t protect VIPs involved in crime, Police say

This comes in the wake of claims of many unofficial roadblocks on major highways where the traffic personnel stage operations. Mutyambai had last June announced there was enhanced patrols on major highways to address any fears following the withdrawal of traffic checkpoints and roadblocks. He added many of the traffic personnel who have been manning the roadblocks will now be redeployed to general duties. Those who will remain especially at stations near the affected roads will respond to scenes and man urban areas. He said roadblocks will be erected with the instructions of the regional police commanders with a specific purpose.

SEE ALSO :Enforce gun rules, but ensure fairness and respect for law

He added according to new rules, not more than ten officers will be deployed on traffic duties. The checkpoints and roadblocks on highways shall now only be mounted with express authority of Regional/Formation Commanders and must be justified and rationalized. He issued the directive and revealed commanders shall be held accountable for any misconduct by the traffic officers, which goes unpunished under their commands. “This streamlining is already on course as can be confirmed by the number of checks currently in place from Mombasa to Malaba. We call up on all Kenyans of goodwill to support us by obeying the law and avoid in corrupt activities on our roads,” he said. He said public safety on the roads remains one of his top objectives.

SEE ALSO :Family fights derail Sh1.8b police insurance payouts

“This calls for both parties not only to desist from corrupt activities on the road but also to stand against such by reporting them to relevant authorities,” he said. The move meant police who will be on the highways will be under the express order of the commanders in the region with a justification. When he came to office, Mutyambai had indicated he will streamline traffic operations in the country. All Officers Commanding Station (OCS) had also been ordered to be in charge of enforcement at their areas.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.