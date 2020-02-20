Firm: Clinker import ban to kill industry
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Hassani, however, said Bamburi, which produces 3.2 million tonnes of cement annually, would survive due to its competitive strength. “Whatever the decision is, we are strong enough to face any kind of competition,” he said. Devki Group Chairman Narendra Raval, who owns National Cement Company, has been leading the call to have clinker imports banned. This, he argues, would support local manufacturers and lower cement prices. Devki Group is putting up a second clinker line in Emali, Kajiado County, that will raise the company’s total capacity to 3.5 million tonnes of clinker annually. “That project capacity is sufficient in supplying East Africa,” Raval told The Standard in a previous interview. Hassani said the new Fundi cement brand is the most affordable under the firm’s stable, targeting individual home builders. It is under the line of “special application products” and will be mostly used for repairs and plastering. “This is a demonstration of our zeal to respond to emerging market needs in the building and construction sector,” said Hassani. He said the slowdown in government projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway had affected cement sales. Hassani, however, said they are upbeat about 2020 due to the removal of the interest rate caps, which means more people can now access credit to build houses.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.