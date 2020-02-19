The Transformation: Barclays Bank rebrands to Absa Kenya

Barclays Bank Kenya has officially rebranded to Absa Kenya following regulatory and shareholder agreement.The bank will now start trading under the name ABK at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). Barclays Bank, now Absa Kenya, traded in the NSE since 1987 when it was first listed. Barclays bank had been in business in Africa for 104 years. It was the first commercial bank in Kenya to open its shareholding to the public in 1986. “We have been a bank of many firsts ever since we set foot in Kenya in 1916. As we take on our new identity, our customers should expect this innovative spirit to carry on into the future” said Charles Muchene, Chairman Absa Bank Kenya. The launch happened at the Nairobi Securities Exchange headquarters in Westlands, Nairobi on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The Managing Director of Absa Bank Kenya Jeremy Awori assured clients of the consistent service provision of the former Barclays Bank Kenya.

“Our customers can expect to experience a more forward-looking, digitally-led bank that is committed to offering world-class service,” he said. “With Absa we are combining century-long experience in Kenya with new cutting-edge technologies, innovative products, and a vibrant new brand,” added a dapper Jeremy, who donned a black suit complete with a red striped tie to match the new Absa bank look. Awori also said that the bank has been granted Asset Management Licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), which is the regulator overseeing the transition. "Only by being more customer centric, fair and responsible in pricing, transparent and ethical will ABSA Kenya breathe life into its transformation. The true affirmation of ABSA Kenya’s transformation can only come from the changed lives of its customers through shared growth and prosperity of a broader segment of Kenya’s populace," read a press statement from CBK.

