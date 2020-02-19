The Transformation: Barclays Bank rebrands to Absa Kenya
"Our customers can expect to experience a more forward-looking, digitally-led bank that is committed to offering world-class service," he said. "With Absa we are combining century-long experience in Kenya with new cutting-edge technologies, innovative products, and a vibrant new brand," added a dapper Jeremy, who donned a black suit complete with a red striped tie to match the new Absa bank look. Awori also said that the bank has been granted Asset Management Licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), which is the regulator overseeing the transition. "Only by being more customer centric, fair and responsible in pricing, transparent and ethical will ABSA Kenya breathe life into its transformation. The true affirmation of ABSA Kenya's transformation can only come from the changed lives of its customers through shared growth and prosperity of a broader segment of Kenya's populace," read a press statement from CBK.
