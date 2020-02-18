Nairobi clearing and forwarding agents protest KPA “undocumented levy”
Clearing and forwarding agents based at Inland Container Deport Nairobi, Tuesday protested the introduction of undocumented levy on goods they clear from the Kenya Ports Authority.The agents staged the demonstrations at the headquarters of the Standard Group, Mombasa Road, against what they termed as interference by cartels.
"The management told us to take our cargo to Tanzania for clearing if we cannot pay the new charges. Hii ni madharau gani," said one of the agents. Achondo also claimed that KPA management had illegally ended a contract of people who were tasked with stuffing and de-stuffing of containers with the tender being awarded to a private contractor. According to him, the agents are the one who initiated the employment of the people who have done the job since 2018. "KPA wameona hiyo pesa inafaidi hao vijana. Wameona hiyo pesa kumbe ni nyingi sasa wamechukua hiyo contract ya hao viijana wamepatia mtu mwengine prvate," said Achondo. They are suspecting that KPA directors are the ones running private firms.
