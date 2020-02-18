'Modern abattoir' that no one uses
SEE ALSO :Steep fall in donkey numbers in 10 years“The government accepted our proposal and constructed the slaughterhouse to create job opportunities and have a cleaner place to slaughter our animals,” said Patrick Barasa, a resident. ”The project was completed more than five years ago and officers from the Directorate of Veterinary Services approved it, but until now, the county government has not commissioned it,” he said. In the absence of a public slaughterhouse, butchers travel tens of kilometres to a privately owned one in the heart of Bumala town.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Residents are now demanding answers for the delayed commissioning of the public slaughterhouse, saying they are not benefiting from a project into which millions of public cash was sank. “We shall not relent in pushing for its commissioning,” said Emmanuel Owino. According to Mr Owino, the facility had no equipment when it was handed over, but the county, through the cooperative enterprise development fund, released some Sh700,000 that was used to buy equipment. County Director of Veterinary Services Allan Ogendo said the facility was up to standard and that his department had issued the group in charge with an operating licence. He said it would be opened "soon".
