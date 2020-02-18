'Modern abattoir' that no one uses

Bumala ‘A’ Modern slaughterhouse that is still lying idle despite having been completed and installed with all necessary equipment over five years ago. [gnatius Odanga, Standard]

A Sh13 million slaughterhouse constructed by the national government in Butula constituency six years ago is yet to be put to use.The project, started in 2013 in Marachi West Ward as soon as the Jubilee government came in, was a result of a petition by residents made to the outgoing government. Besides Butula, other neighbouring constituencies including Matayos, Funyula and Budalang’i were expected to benefit from the project. Residents say the county administration has been promising to commission the slaughterhouse nicknamed 'Bumala A Modern Slaughterhouse' since it was completed in 2014.

“The government accepted our proposal and constructed the slaughterhouse to create job opportunities and have a cleaner place to slaughter our animals,” said Patrick Barasa, a resident. ”The project was completed more than five years ago and officers from the Directorate of Veterinary Services approved it, but until now, the county government has not commissioned it,” he said. In the absence of a public slaughterhouse, butchers travel tens of kilometres to a privately owned one in the heart of Bumala town.

Residents are now demanding answers for the delayed commissioning of the public slaughterhouse, saying they are not benefiting from a project into which millions of public cash was sank. “We shall not relent in pushing for its commissioning,” said Emmanuel Owino. According to Mr Owino, the facility had no equipment when it was handed over, but the county, through the cooperative enterprise development fund, released some Sh700,000 that was used to buy equipment. County Director of Veterinary Services Allan Ogendo said the facility was up to standard and that his department had issued the group in charge with an operating licence. He said it would be opened "soon".

