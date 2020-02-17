Japan suffers worst economic slump in five years
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Private consumption was hard hit, dropping by 2.9 percent -- the first fall in five quarters. Expenditure on factories and equipment decreased 3.7 percent despite investment getting a boost from cashless-payment systems that allow consumers to alleviate the consumption tax hike. 'Bleak prospects' Economists are now carefully watching to see what impact the new virus will have on the world's third-largest economy, as it hits Japanese companies' manufacturing activities and tourism. Japan has only a "bleak" prospect of returning to growth in the first quarter of this year, said Minami. Private consumption would likely pick up from the October-December quarter but how much it will recover in the coming months would depend on the spread of the virus, he said. "Also, exports might struggle as delays of parts shipments from China could disrupt supply chains," he said. He added it was "possible" that the economy will shrink for a second consecutive quarter, the technical definition of a recession. Health minister Katsunobu Kato on Sunday urged the public to avoid crowds and "non-essential gatherings", including Japan's notoriously packed commuter trains, to prevent the virus from spreading. However, Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at SuMi Trust, predicted the new coronavirus outbreak would not impede recovery in the first quarter of 2020. "External demand should continue to grow in Q1 2020 despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, which we forecast to have only a small impact on Japan's inbound tourism industry, which constitutes only 0.8 percent of real GDP," he said in a commentary ahead of the data release. "Going forward, we should see positive growth in Q1 2020 and beyond. Domestic consumption should recover as the impact of the higher consumption tax abates," he said. "In addition, with the Tokyo Olympics just a few months away, we will undoubtedly see a significant positive economic impact of the Games for the Japanese economy." Japan's government is to allocate 15.3 billion yen ($139 million) to fight the economic impact of the virus, including measures to enhance airport inspections and testing capacity.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.