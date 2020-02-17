The global spread of coronavirus: Where is it?
Here are the areas where COVID-19, the virus's official designation, has been confirmed: CHINA As of Sunday, 68,500 people had been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, where the outbreak was first reported.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Most of the 1,665 who have died in mainland China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the capital Beijing. The fatalities include a US citizen -- believed to be the first confirmed death of a foreigner.
ASIA-PACIFIC Cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan: 355, plus a quarantine officer Singapore: 75 Hong Kong: 57, including one death Japan: 59, including death of one infected woman
Thailand: 34 South Korea: 28 Malaysia: 22 Taiwan: 20, including one death Vietnam: 16
Australia: 15 Macau: 10 India: 3 Philippines: 3, including one death Nepal: 1 Sri Lanka: 1 Cambodia: 1 NORTH AMERICA United States: 15 Canada: 8 EUROPE Germany: 16 France: 12, including one death Britain: 9 Italy: 3 Russia: 2 Spain: 2 Finland: 1 Sweden: 1 Belgium: 1 MIDDLE EAST United Arab Emirates: 9 AFRICA Egypt: 1
