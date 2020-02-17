The global spread of coronavirus: Where is it?

Countries or territories with confirmed cases and total deaths from the new coronavirus. [AFP]

The coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has now killed more than 1,600 people and spread around the world.The latest figures from China show there are almost 69,000 people infected in the country. Outside mainland China, there have been about 780 infections reported in nearly 30 locations. Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan have each reported one fatality, while France on Saturday announced the first death outside Asia, an elderly Chinese tourist. Egypt reported its first infection -- also Africa's first -- on Friday.

SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

Here are the areas where COVID-19, the virus's official designation, has been confirmed:As of Sunday, 68,500 people had been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, where the outbreak was first reported.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Most of the 1,665 who have died in mainland China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the capital Beijing. The fatalities include a US citizen -- believed to be the first confirmed death of a foreigner.

SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humans

Cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan: 355, plus a quarantine officer Singapore: 75 Hong Kong: 57, including one death Japan: 59, including death of one infected woman

SEE ALSO :Factbox: What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Thailand: 34 South Korea: 28 Malaysia: 22 Taiwan: 20, including one death Vietnam: 16

SEE ALSO :Travelers to be screened for ‘Chinese’ coronavirus- Government

Australia: 15 Macau: 10 India: 3 Philippines: 3, including one death Nepal: 1 Sri Lanka: 1 Cambodia: 1United States: 15 Canada: 8Germany: 16 France: 12, including one death Britain: 9 Italy: 3 Russia: 2 Spain: 2 Finland: 1 Sweden: 1 Belgium: 1United Arab Emirates: 9Egypt: 1

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.