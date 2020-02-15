Basco Paints open Garissa office

Basco Paints Sales Manager, Mr. T. Ramesh and Managing Director, Mr. Kamlesh Shah during the launch of the Duracoat Fragrant Range of Paints at Serena Hotel. (James Wanzala, Standard)

Basco Paints Ltd, the manufacturer of DuraCoat paint, has opened a new branch in Garissa County. The Sh20 million investment, the company said, will create jobs in the county. Basco Paints has been manufacturing paint brands since 1976.It has grown into one of the leading paint manufacturers in the Eastern Africa region. The paint manufacturer has a wide range of paint-related products including internal and external plain paints. The company management said in a statement it will establish a Duracoat experts training centre that will train painters in Garissa on new painting techniques. Last month, Dura coat was hit with a Sh776,025 fine by the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) for engaging in unfair trade practices. “The Competition Authority has entered into a settlement agreement with Basco Products after the Authority initiated investigations of an alleged collusive conduct between certain manufacturers and distributors of paint products in Kenya,” CAK boss Wang’ombe Kariuki said at the time.

