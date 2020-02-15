Flower firms upbeat about good sales

Kenyan flower companies are confident of good business this Valentine's weekend, even after Brexit has finally been confirmed.The UK, before it decided to exit the European Union, bought most of its flowers at the annual flower auction in the Netherlands. Now, with Brexit having been confirmed, the UK can source its flowers directly from farms across the world, bypassing the auctions. Bobby Kimani, the Managing Director of Primarosa Flowers, said this could enable British traders to purchase flowers directly from the Kenyan market. The UK imports a considerable amount of Kenyan flowers,” Mr Kimani said. “Going forward, British firms are in a position to purchase larger volumes at favourable prices directly from Kenya,”

