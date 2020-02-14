Active policy framework for an efficient ride hailing industry
The regulations for the ride hailing industry should serve to stabilise the industry, encourage growth and enable the entry of more players to boost competition and provide better service for drivers and passengers. They should strive to ensure urban transportation is more affordable, reliable and safe for everyone. More particularly, the regulations should reinforce the National Innovation System and adopt appropriate actions to improve the innovation policy agenda and as much as possible, turn ride-hailing into a concrete services industry. This in turn creates viable economic opportunities in the transport sector that can reduce the rate of unemployment significantly, while increasing the livelihoods of communities. Under these views, the policy metrics should be relevant, measurable and feasible for targets and priorities thereby increasing quality and consequently, boosting public transport safety. The on-demand transportation services have experienced significant growth since their introduction. Their rapid adoption and diversification of services have expanded peoples' mobility options and passenger safety, contributing immensely to the general public transportation safety and security. We look to a future of sustainable legislative policies for the on-demand mobility services as a way to expand the benefits of ride hailing services to more people and enhancing progressive public transport industry. The writer is the Country Manager for Bolt (formerly Taxify)
