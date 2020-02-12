Mt Kenya railway restoration on course, says MD

Kenya Railways has said the rehabilitation of the 178-kilometer Thika-Nanyuki Meter Gauge Railway is progressing well in a briefing to the governors from the Central Region Economic Bloc (CEREB) on Thursday. Kenya Railways Managing Director MD Phillip Mainga told the governors that part of the work of clearing bushes and the rehabilitation of the line from Nanyuki to Naromoru which started last month is complete. “Work between Naromoru to Chaka will be done in the next one week,” he said.

SEE ALSO :2020 expectations in Nyanza

The corporation has sourced labour from over 700 youths from National Youth Service. The project is aimed at benefiting seven counties. They include Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Laikipia, Nyandarua and Isiolo. The National Government is rehabilitating the railway line at a cost of Sh3 billion. Kenya Railways has already released Sh1 billion for the project. The corporation intends to ensure a reliable, viable and economic means of transport.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

It intends to re-introduce the passengers and cargo trains targeting about 20,000 passengers per day from 1st July, 2020. Six locomotives have already been procured; two for passengers and six for cargo.

SEE ALSO :Transport CS confirms Mainga as Railways MD

Cargo trains will ferry agricultural products, VIVO petroleum products to Nanyuki among other products. The corporation will revive all stations in Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Laikipia counties to spur economic development in the area. A new station will be set up at Chaka trading centre, Kieni East Sub county. Governors have requested that the line to be linked to the Lamu Port-Southern Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport corridor in the near future, opening up trade in Northern Kenya and neighbouring countries.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.