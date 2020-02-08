Turkish manufacturers court traders in expo

Turkish manufacturers will convene in Kenya as they seek to gain market from the local real estate and property developers.The manufactures, mostly of industrial and domestic industries, will starting Wednesday hold a two-day expo in Nairobi’s Intercontinental Hotel. At least 16 firms making products in the Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) industry will be gracing the function, which has been hailed as the beginning of their expansion into the East Africa. The event is dubbed Turkish HVAC-R B2B (business to business) seminar with its culmination expected to be deepened trade ties with Kenyan firms. Turkish Air Conditioning Industry Exporters Association chairperson Levent Aydin said the expo seeks to promote trade ties between Kenya and the nation that straddles Eastern Europe and western Asia. "Most of the companies will be in Kenya for the first time and the options include opening branches and commercial co-operation. The Turkish HVAC-R industry is looking for establishing reliable long term partnerships,” Mr Aydin said. The firms will display an array of products such as chillers and cold rooms as well as potato and fresh fruit storage facilities. This comes at a time Kenyan farmers continue to grapple with post-harvest losses.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Products in areas such as medical and pharmaceutical, waste management, commercial property development and industrial products, will also be showcased. Kenya has been the gateway of many oversees manufacturers seeking expansion into the East African market, something Turkish firms want to replicate. Mr Aydin disclosed that markets such as Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda are also in the picture as future destinations for their goods. Among the firms that will be in Nairobi are Ulpatek that manufactures industrial and domestic air filters. Electrical heaters maker Venco Duyar Group and Tekser that manufactures tiles, will be present as so will be Arcelik which specialises in household appliances. National Construction Authority chief executive Maurice Aketch will grace the forum.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.